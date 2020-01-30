The first official quarterly financial report for Truist Financial Corp. reflected Thursday — as projected — a decline in net income as the newly formed bank took a significant amount of acquisition and integration costs.
Truist reported a 6.9% decline in net income to $702 million.
BB&T Corp. completed Dec. 6 its $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that formed Truist, which has its corporate headquarters in Charlotte and community bank/retail hub in Winston-Salem.
The fourth-quarter results included all of BB&T's revenue, expenses and charges, plus 25 days' worth from SunTrust.
Truist chose to absorb some acquisition expenses in the quarter rather than have them weigh down fiscal 2020 earnings.
Diluted earnings were 75 cents a share, down from 97 cents a year ago.
However, adjusted net income was at $1.05 billion. The bank took $176 million in merger-related and restructuring charges and $79 million in what it called "incremental operating expenses related to the merger."
Adjusted earnings were $1.12 a share, up 7 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.02 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
"Our integration and execution efforts are under way and going smoothly," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. King served in those roles with BB&T.
"While the fourth quarter of 2019 includes a number of costs necessary to complete the merger, our underlying performance is strong."
Most of Truist's financial measuring sticks were considerably higher year over year after factoring SunTrust's production.
Loan income rose 31.9% to $2.06 billion, while the provision for loan losses was up 17.1% to $171 million.
Fee income jumped 13.2% to just under $1.4 billion.
Insurance remains by far the largest fee revenue for Truist, rising 4.5% to $509 million. BB&T’s insurance agency and brokerage network is the fifth largest in the United States and sixth largest in the world.
Service charges on deposits were up 20% to $222 million, while wealth management climbed 21.9% to $206 million, card and payment related fees were up 15.6% to $156 million, and investment-banking and trading income surged 105.7% to $109 million.
Mortgage banking rebounded again during the fourth quarter, up 12.1% to $65 million. BB&T planned to sell up to $4 billion in residential mortgage loans during the third quarter “to improve rate risk positioning” as it relates to the SunTrust acquisition.
Another reflection of the megadeal is non-interest expenses rose 44.3% to $2.57 billion, highlighted by the 193.4% charge in merger-related expenses to $223 million. The banks expect $2 billion in combined one-time merger charges.
Personnel expenses rose 33.7% to $1.48 billion.
Nonperforming assets were at $684 million on Dec. 31, compared with $509 million on Sept. 30 and $585 million on Dec. 31, 2018.
Net charge-offs were $192 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $153 million in the third quarter and $143 million a year ago.
The bank reported having an average 40,691 full-time equivalent employees as of Dec. 31, as well as 4,426 branches. In a separate presentation, the bank lists about 59,000 employees.
Truist provided limited financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2020.
The bank forecast fee income in a range of $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion for the first quarter, and between $8.45 billion and $8.65 billion for the full years.
Noninterest expenses were projected in a range of $3.4 billion to $3.45 billion for the quarter, and between $13.65 billion and $13.85 billion for the full year.
It also projected a loan-loss provision in a range of $325 million to $375 million in the quarter, and between $1.35 billion and $1.45 billion for the full year.
BB&T and SunTrust announced Feb. 7 they would merge to form Truist Financial Corp., the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank.
Truist had $473.1 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, up from a combined $463.7 billion on Sept. 30.
The banks have said it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks. Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
King said Feb. 7, when the deal was announced, that “if you are a client-facing associate and doing a good job, then your job is assured.”
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate-headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive-management team moving there as a result of the merger.
Winston-Salem would probably keep thousands of community bank and other affiliated jobs, likely moving similar SunTrust jobs here as BB&T wholesale-banking jobs go to Atlanta.
The banks have projected annual pre-tax expense savings of $1.6 billion from their merger, which will take until 2022 to be fully realized.
