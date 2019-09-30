Significant objections to the planned United Technologies Corp. acquisition of Raytheon led billionaire hedge-fund activist Bill Ackman to sell his shares of UTC, according to his fund letter to stakeholders.
Multiple media reports in early August had Ackman divesting of his UTC holdings. The shares were owned by his Pershing Square Capital Management LP business.
UTC has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem from its $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins in November.
The megadeal, announced June 9, is valued at $130 billion. The new company has a proposed name of Raytheon Technologies Corp. and would be based in the Boston area. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
UTC and Raytheon have set Oct. 11 for simultaneous special shareholder meetings to vote on their proposed megadeal.
Ackman announced his opposition to the megadeal June 11. Pershing said in an August regulatory filing that it owned 4.54 shares million of UTC as of June 30, 2018. That represented 0.6% of UTC’s 800.09 million outstanding shares.
“We exited our position in UTC this quarter with a modest gain of 3% after the company announced a value-destructive stock merger,” Ackman wrote.
“We decided that it was more productive to sell our stock at a small profit and focus our efforts on finding new opportunities.”
UTC committed Nov. 27 to split UTC into three separate companies: UTC retains the Pratt & Whitney aerospace business, plus adds Rockwell operations.
It plans to spin off Otis, the world’s leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, and Carrier, a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, building automation, fire-safety and security products, before completing the Raytheon deal.
Ackman supports breaking UTC into three companies.
Ackman is best known locally for the ill-fated $1 billion short bet against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., which he withdrew from officially in February 2018. Herbalife has more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.
Ackman said Pershing’s goal was to invest in UTC “because it owns market-leading businesses with favorable long-term growth trends in an unwieldy conglomerate format, which traded at a large discount to the sum of its parts.”
“We were, however, surprised and disappointed to read rumors of an imminent transaction with Raytheon in early June, which was antithetical to the company’s articulated rationale for the previously announced breakup.”
Ackman sent a letter to UTC chairman and chief executive Gregory Hayes requesting the company not pursue the Raytheon deal.
Ackman said his “loss of confidence in management would have required us to engage in a more comprehensive battle to replace the company’s leadership, and perhaps a portion of the board, in order to be comfortable with the company’s future capital allocation decisions, strategic direction and oversight.”
Another billionaire hedge-fund activist, Third Point chief executive Daniel Loeb, also opposes the UTC-Raytheon combination, calling it “ill-conceived and unlikely to create value for UTC shareholders.”
UTC said in a statement June 12 that “we are confident that our shareholders will see the merits of this transaction and the value it brings to them and the company.”
