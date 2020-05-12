The six Republican members of the N.C. Council of State are pressing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for an emergency meeting to discuss accelerating Phase 2 in the state's plan for reopening. The second phase is projected to begin May 22 at the earliest.
The GOP members include state Treasurer Dale Folwell, who spent five days in the hospital after contracting COVID-19, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, both from Forsyth County. There are four Democratic members, led by Cooper.
The council last met the morning of May 5 — about eight hours before Cooper approved Executive Order No. 138 that allowed for Phase 1, a limited relaxing of his statewide stay-at-home orders. The next scheduled meeting is June 2.
Under phase 2, restaurants could offer dine-in services so long as they reduce capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Also reopening could be bars, fitness centers, personal care services and other businesses that can follow safety protocols, potentially including a reduced number of patrons. Indoor gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.
Although acknowledging "the understanding that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future," the GOP Council members stressed that "the rest of the Southeast, and the majority of our country, (are) already providing structure and clarity to struggling businesses and workers (and) North Carolina is lagging in communication."
Folwell said separately that "this is about policies, transparency, communication and data."
"Let's be clear," he said. "Anyone who thinks it's about politics isn’t thinking about the economic inequality and distress that is afflicting North Carolinians. Citizens and city/county governments are losing the war on the second virus, the economic one.
"The entire Council of State has never been debriefed on the COVID-19. Ever."
Cooper stressed May 5 that moving forward with Phase 1 was not influenced by pressure from the business community or protesters, including ReOpen NC. Cooper said Tuesday he has offered a Council briefing on the COVID pandemic.
"Pandemics cannot be partisan," Cooper said, citing that he signed unanimous COVID-19 relief bills May 4.
Cooper said his administration is making decisions "reliant on the science and facts to tell us when we need to reopen. The health of our people and the health of our economy go hand in hand."
When asked about potentially beginning Phase 2 before May 22, Cooper said, "We need to look at all of our indicators and benchmarks over a 14-day period ... to get a true read of what is happening."
"None of these indicators by themselves can give us the signal about when we need to move into Phase 2."
The letter is the latest of at least five public comments addressed to Cooper: statements May 9 and Tuesday from Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; a letter seeking clarity on indoor worship gatherings sent Friday by the N.C. Sheriffs' Association; and a statement released Monday by 18 senate Republicans concerning indoor worship service restrictions.
The sheriffs' association said members "have been hearing from citizens and religious leaders asking if they will be arrested for attending their worship service, or if their worship service will be shut down" under Executive Order 138.
The GOP Council members questioned how Phase 1 allows for additional customer capacity at retail stores, but not for indoor worship services. The association recommended similar capacity limits for retail stores and worship services.
The association said Tuesday that as a result of conversations with Cooper's office, "new important clarifications" were issued related to the executive order. “In situations where it is not possible to conduct worship services outdoors or through other accommodations — such as through, for example, a series of indoor services of 10 or fewer attendees, or through online services — the 10-person attendance limit on indoor worship services does not apply.”
The association said that "hopefully, this additional guidance on behalf of the governor will resolve the concerns that have been raised by citizens and religious leaders across the state."
Cooper stressed Tuesday the comparison between retail and worship service capacity is not apples to apples.
"There's a big difference," Cooper said. "At retail, people are moving around and you don't have as much of a chance to spread the virus.
"There's a significantly greater chance when people are sitting or standing indoors close together."
Cooper said his administration is "aware of First Amendment rights and want to protect them."
"What we're hoping is that ministers and church leaders will put the health of their congregations at the head of their thinking ... realizing it is still dangerous to hold indoor services with more than 10 people."
The GOP Council members wrote, "We also need the ability to provide clarity to businesses across our state that are dangerously close to permanently closing. And we need clarity as to why you aren’t allowing specific industries to open as our neighboring states have done."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said May 5 that "Phase 2 will only start if data and indicators are in the right place."
The GOP council members told Cooper that they view White House guidance on how to reopen state economies as "not a law or a mandate, and it allows maximum flexibility down to the county level."
"The fact that North Carolina is faring better in cases and deaths on a per-capita level than the rest of the nation, and that the majority of deaths are from government-regulated congregate living centers, proves that our citizens can properly social distance and abide by COVID-19 business regulations."
Statewide as of Tuesday morning, about 76% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside nursing homes, residential care facilities and correctional facilities.
However, 61.8% of deaths statewide have come from inside those facilities.
