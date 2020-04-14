A state legislative group responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is discussing a plan to provide $25 million in low-interest bridge-fund loans to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
The Golden Leaf Foundation would distribute the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months. Interest rates would be no more than 4%.
Golden Leaf was chosen because it has a similar disaster-relief loan program already in place. Golden Leaf has already committed to providing $15 million toward the state bridge loans, bringing the total amount of loan money to $40 million.
Kasey Ginsberg, director of government affairs for Golden Leaf, said that, as of Tuesday morning, Golden Leaf had received 3,397 applications requesting a combined $320 million.
Ginsberg said 116 loans had been approved to date for a combined $4 million.
The proposed state program comes as small businesses wait on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.
"The loans would be the first monies and meant to hold over (small businesses) until they receive federal funding," said Dan Ettefagh, a member of the legislature's bill drafting division.
"It's meant to be the help of last resort."
Although group members appeared to favor the bill, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, the chairman of the group, said a recommendation was being delayed until next week in an attempt to secure bipartisan support.
The group did vote to recommend two bill drafts that were merged Tuesday.
One bill would incorporate changes to the state's unemployment insurance benefits system made by Gov. Roy Cooper in Executive Order No. 118.
Those include waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits; allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as laid off; removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period; waiving in-person interview requirements for unemployment benefits; and not charging employers additional state unemployment benefit taxes for employees who lose their jobs related to COVID-19.
The proposed law would expire when Cooper signs to end the executive order or by Dec. 31.
The other bill would implement several changes for the 2020 tax year, including extending the filing deadline until July 15, waiving any penalties for failing to file a return or pay a tax due through July 15, and waiving any interest on underpayment or no payment.
The General Assembly is expected to address that bill draft shortly after convening its 2020 session April 28.
Surging demand
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and group co-chairman Jason Seine, R-Lincoln, both acknowledge the $25 million for small business loans won't be enough.
Given lower sales tax revenue projected for this year, Moore said it's not certain the state can provide additional money.
"There's a critical need for help for small businesses," Moore said. "This is putting some significant dollars in to move things along ... and we may be able to make this program even more robust and put more into it.
"We didn't want to put a big number out there right now and have to back up on it. We need to maximize those federal dollars before extending state dollars, and that's whether we're talking about what this task force is working on, education or anybody else."
Federal loans
The small business bridge loan plan is in part a response to the federal $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program that has been slow in its rollout to provide loans to businesses with up to 500 employees, as well as independent contractors or the self-employed.
Those small businesses can apply for low-interest loans of up to $10 million.
The federal loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that 75% of the money was used to retain or rehire employees, and the rest to pay some infrastructure expenses, all through June 30. Loan payments will be deferred for six months.
However, many large banks — such as Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. — are limiting their loans to existing business customers.
That means some small businesses may be on the outside looking in if they don’t have an existing loan relationship with a large bank or their bank is too small to participate.
The state small business bridge loans could be in place for up to 54 months with an interest rate of no more than 5.5%.
"Recipients would have to certify loaned funds were used on behalf of a business in N.C. and would be required to repay the loan upon receipt of federal funds, provided that doing so would not negatively impair federal funding benefits (such as federal fund repayment forgiveness) or eligibility," says the bill draft.
Qualifying businesses have to show economic loss as a result of the pandemic.
Much of the $25 million in bridge funding and any applicable interest rate would returned to the General Fund, some of which could be used for additional loans.
