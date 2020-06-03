22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it has hired James Mish as its chief executive, effective June 22.
The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 51 of its 69 employees at last count.
The company said Dec. 15 it had begun searching for its third chief executive in less than five months after Clifford Fleet announced he was stepping down to become president and chief executive of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
At that time, 22nd Century promoted chief operating officer Michael Zercher to president. Zercher signed a three-year employment contract on Sept. 9 that renews annually at an initial base salary of $350,000.
Mish most recently served as chief executive officer of Noramco, a maker of controlled substances for the pharmaceutical industry, and Purisys, a synthetic cannabinoid API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), ingredients and solutions provider to pharmaceutical and consumer products companies. Mish led the spinoff of Purisys from Noramco.
“Jim’s extensive and proven executive leadership capabilities, substantial science-based industry background, and deep experience with pharmaceutical and consumer products make him an outstanding candidate to successfully execute on the company’s initiatives and strategic plan going forward," Nora Sullivan, 22nd Century's chairwoman, said in a statement.
Sullivan was named as chairwoman in January following the departure of James Cornell after more than five years in the post.
22nd Century said in a regulatory filing that Mish's initial annual base salary will be $450,000, along with being eligible for cash bonuses and stock awards. Mish was granted a one-time award of 150,000 restricted stock units that vest on the one-year anniversary of the granting.
The company also said Andrea Jentsch resigned as chief financial officer "due to personal reasons."
John Franzino has been hired as chief financial officer, effective immediately, with an initial annual base salary $250,000.
Franzino most recently served as chief financial officer of the West Point Association of Graduates. He also worked as chief financial officer of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc.
The latest round of management changes comes as 22nd Century is at a regulatory crossroads.
22nd Century received authorization Dec. 17 from the Food and Drug Administration to market and sell two styles of its very-low-nicotine cigarettes. The FDA approved 22nd Century’s Moonlight and Moonlight menthol styles, which entered the premarket tobacco-application process in December 2018.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory committee conducted Feb. 14 a hearing on 22nd Century’s modified-risk tobacco production applications for its king and menthol king very-low-nicotine styles. The FDA’s comment period on the application ended May 18.
A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.
The company says its VLN cigarettes contain just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared with an average of 20 milligrams for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
If the FDA is successful in implementing very-low-nicotine standards in traditional cigarettes, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.
However, Piper Sandler senior analyst Michael Lavery wrote after the FDA committee hearing that “we consider a low nicotine product standard to be less likely to be implemented.”
