NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first victory of the year.
Briscoe’s only other Xfinity victory came last season on Charlotte’s roval. Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford had been close all season, posting seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s, but the 24-year-old Stewart-Haas driver finally broke through with a victory that felt like vindication.
“It’s nice, for sure, to finally silence everybody,” Briscoe said. “We definitely still aren’t near where we need to be, but I feel like we’ve been way closer, these past couple of weeks especially.”
Bell led a career-high 234 out of 250 laps, but old tires allowed Briscoe to take over and clinch a playoff berth in the No. 98 Ford.
John Hunter Nemechek was third, followed by Noah Gragson and points leader Tyler Reddick.
Cole Custer, who entered the race in third place, got loose and crashed into the wall with 90 laps to go. He was 29th after first and second-place finishes in his last two starts.
Bell, a five-time winner in 2019, has been so dominant at Iowa that he owns the record for the most laps led despite racing the short track just five times.