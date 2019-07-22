Ronaldo won’t face
rape charge in Las Vegas
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, a top prosecutor said Monday.
A new investigation by Las Vegas police failed to show that Kathryn Mayorga‘s claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.
“Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming,” Wolfson said in a statement.
The decision represented a victory on one of two legal tracks tied to the 2009 allegation against one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports.
In a lawsuit still pending in federal court, Mayorga alleges that she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000. Her lawyers want to void the deal and collect at least $200,000 more from Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s attorneys have acknowledged that the soccer star and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009, but they denied it was rape. Attorney Peter Christiansen was traveling Monday and wasn’t immediately available to comment.
NFL suspends Seahawks
DL Reed for 6 games
The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.
The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Reed posted a statement on social media saying he strongly disagreed with the discipline imposed by the NFL.
“I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL,” Reed posted. “While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation. I have learned from this and will do everything I can to make my friends, family, teammates, fans and the Seahawks proud of me moving forward.”
Jaguars rookie safety retires
instead of reporting
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.
The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.
Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.
Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville’s roster, especially since the team’s safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis. Three more undrafted guys — C.J. Reavis, Andrew Wingard and Joshua Moon — would have been vying with Woods for the final roster spot.