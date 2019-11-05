Wake Forest freshman wins ACC weekly award
Calvin Harris, a freshman forward for the Wake Forest men’s soccer team, was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Harris scored two goals on Friday in a 3-1 victory against No. 25 Louisville. Both goals came in the opening 25 minutes of the game to give the No. 7 Deacons a commanding lead over the Cardinals.
It was Harris’ second multi-goal game of the season.
This season, Harris ranks second on the team with six goals and three game-winning goals.
Wake Forest enters the ACC Championship with the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of No. 6 Louisville and No. 11 Virginia Tech. Wake Forest’s quarterfinal game will be played Sunday at 5 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Bumgarner receives qualifying offer
Madison Bumgarner was among 10 free agents who received $17.8 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Monday, a move that likely will decrease demand for the 30-year-old left-hander.
Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA over 34 starts this year after two injury-shortened seasons. San Francisco also made a qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Will Smith.
Six pitchers received the qualifying offers, including right-handers Gerrit Cole (Houston), Stephen Strasburg (Washington), Zack Wheeler (New York Mets) and Jake Odorizzi (Minnesota). The others given the offers were third basemen Anthony Rendon (Washington) and Josh Donaldson (Atlanta), first baseman José Abreu (Chicago White Sox) and outfielder Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis).
On the day before free agents can start negotiating contracts with all teams, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez decided to stay in Boston instead of becoming a free agent, declining an option that would have voided the last three years and $62.5 million owed as part of the $110 million, five-year contract he signed after teams had reported to spring training in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.