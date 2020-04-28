Saints sign Winston to back up Brees
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State.
Chiefs cut longtime punter Colquitt
Dustin Colquitt walked into the Kansas City Chiefs training complex 15 years ago as a third-round pick out of Tennessee, a punter with a big leg and peerless pedigree.
He wound up setting numerous franchise records, including most games played and most postseason appearances.
Colquitt’s long tenure is finally coming to a close. The Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowl punter on Tuesday after signing two prospects to compete for the job in training camp. Colquitt will turn 38 next month.
Steelers pick up T.J. Watt’s option
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker T.J. Watt‘s rookie contract, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
It was essentially a paper move for one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. Watt, the 30th pick in the 2017 draft, is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl and first All-Pro season as he enters his fourth year in the league. This move, which had to be made by May 3, officially makes him a Steeler through the 2021 season.
Newman, Kenseth get playoff waivers from NASCAR
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it has granted playoff waivers for Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Matt Kenseth. The waivers ensure that if either driver wins a race or is ranked in the top 30 in points during the regular Cup Series season, they will be eligible to compete in the 10-race playoffs for a championship.
On Sunday, Newman said he was ready to resume racing after suffering “something like a bruised brain” during a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500. On Monday, NASCAR said Newman was medically cleared to race again.
Kenseth, who was named as the replacement for No. 42 driver Kyle Larson after Larson was fired for using a racial slur, will enter the Cup Series with zero points. He will make his 2020 season debut when NASCAR resumes, which is expected to be on May 17 at Darlington.
Flyers winger battling cancer
Left winger Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers continues to make progress in his battle against a rare bone cancer.
Lindblom, 23, was tied for the Flyers’ team lead with 11 goals when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December, and he has missed the rest of the suspended season. Lindblom, a native of Sweden, has been undergoing treatments at Penn, and he dropped by the Flyers’ locker room a few times between hospital visits.
