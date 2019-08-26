Death penalty sought for suspect in synagogue shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice will seek the death penalty for Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last year.
The department announced the decision Monday in a notice of intent filed in federal court in Pennsylvania, according to online court records. The move comes just a month after Attorney General William Bar said the federal government would soon resume executions after a 16-year pause.
Prosecutors said Bowers was armed with an AR-15 and other weapons when he opened fire inside the synagogue on Oct. 27, killing eight men and three women in what has been described as the worst attack on Jews in the United States. At least six other people were wounded, including four cops who engaged in a shootout with the suspect.
Dave Chappelle hosts concert to honor Ohio shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio — Thousands turned out to a benefit hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle that honored victims of a mass shooting in Ohio.
The star-studded “Gem City Shine” took place Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon District, the historic neighborhood that was marred by a 32-second rampage that killed nine people and left dozens injured Aug. 4.
Stevie Wonder headlined the event, which also featured Chance the Rapper and Talib Kweli, among other musicians, news outlets reported.
The event was designed to raise both spirits as well as money for the victims and survivors of the shooting.
“Don’t forget what this place is about! Mankind learned how to fly in this city,” Chappelle told the crowd. “Don’t forget what this place is about. When the rest of the country was all slavery, everybody was free in Ohio.”
Feds end protection for migrant medical care
BOSTON — The Trump administration has eliminated a protection that lets immigrants remain in the country and avoid deportation while they or their relatives receive life-saving medical treatments or endure other hardships, immigration officials said in letters issued to families this month.
Critics denounced the decision as a cruel change that could force desperate migrants to accept lesser treatment in their poverty-stricken homelands.
Mariela Sanchez, a native of Honduras who recently applied for the special exemption, said a denial would amount to a death sentence for her 16-year-old son, Jonathan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. They are among many families who settled in Boston to seek care at some of the nation’s top hospitals.
Arpaio makes comeback bid for sheriff’s post he lost in ’16
PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio, the Arizona lawman known for leading immigration crackdowns, jailing inmates in tents and receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump, is running for his former job as the sheriff of metro Phoenix after getting trounced in 2016 by a little-known challenger.
Arpaio, who also was crushed in a 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate, said his comeback bid isn’t about clearing his name, avenging his last two election losses or garnering publicity for himself. He said he’s seeking a seventh term as sheriff because thousands of supporters have urged him to run again.
“One day, I have to retire,” the 87-year-old said. “I’m not ready yet.”
If he wins back his old job next year, Arpaio said he would resume immigration crackdowns, focus on drug enforcement and reopen the complex of jail tents that were closed by his successor, Sheriff Paul Penzone.
GOP Rep. Duffy of Wisconsin resigning from Congress
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who was on the cast of MTV’s “The Real World” before he went into politics, announced Monday that he is resigning from his Wisconsin congressional seat to spend more time with his family.
Duffy, 47, posted on Facebook that he recently learned that his ninth child, who is due in October, has a heart condition and “will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications.”
