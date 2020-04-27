Milwaukee police find five dead in house; suspect in custody
Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and arrested the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city’s police chief said.
The police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.
Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone, adding that that there’s no threat to the public.
The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided.
Police: Man ambushed police; stood over body, kept shooting
A man accused of murder ambushed two officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer’s body while continuing to shoot him, according to police documents released Monday.
Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr. of Baton Rouge had threatened years earlier to kill police if his girlfriend called them, one statement said.
The second ambushed officer remained in critical condition Monday afternoon but was alert and talking, said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a Baton Rouge police spokesman. “So he’s doing a lot better” and his condition may be upgraded, he said.
Police released two statements filed for the arrest of 36-year-old Kato, who was taken into custody after a standoff that followed the second shooting Sunday. Police have not identified the officers, describing one as a 21-year law enforcement veteran and the other as a seven-year officer. Their names may be released Tuesday, McKneely said.
U.S. review: Airstrike in Somalia killed civilians
WASHINGTON — An American military airstrike in Somalia more than a year ago killed two civilians and injured three others, U.S. Africa Command acknowledged in a new report on Monday.
The deaths, confirmed by an internal investigation, mark only the second time Africa Command has determined that civilians were killed in a military strike in Somalia. The decision comes even as U.S. airstrikes against the al-Qaida linked al-Shabab extremist group this year are increasingly outpacing 2019 totals. Already there have been 39 airstrikes in 2020, compared to last year’s total of 63.
Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations for Africa Command, told The Associated Press in an interview that the strike on Feb. 23, 2019, in Kunyon Barrow, targeted and killed two members of al-Shabab.
Gospel singer dies from virus complications
LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.
Sneed’s publicist Bill Carpenter said the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album “Higher.”
Sneed traveled throughout the U.S. early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife,” starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.
Sneed helped form Youth For Christ, which was comprised of members between the ages of 12 and 18 from the Georgia Mass Choir. He served as a producer on Youth For Christ’s “The Struggle Is Over,” which landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006.
