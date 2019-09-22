This Sept. 18, 2019, file photo shows House Committee on Homeland Security member Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaking during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a North Carolina insurance magnate and mega-political donor was indicted on bribery charges in April, some politicians who received his campaign dollars offloaded his money by giving it to charity. But Republican party organizations tied to a GOP rising star in Congress show no signs of giving up nearly a quarter-million dollars from indicted businessman Greg Lindberg. A spokesman for Walker says the North Carolina congressman didn’t control, and therefore couldn’t give away, most of the over $238,000 that Lindberg gave his campaign and affiliated committees.