Boston College guard Jay Heath, left, blocks North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Return spoiled

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony scores 26 points in his first game since Dec, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Tar Heels from losing to Boston College. Page B2

