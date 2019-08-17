YANKEES 6, INDIANS 5: Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and New York again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating Cleveland. Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees. CUBS 2, PIRATES 0: Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid with a win over Pittsburgh. Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings. MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Austin Nola also went deep as Seattle beat Toronto. Seager’s two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2). Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine. ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 4: Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt’s six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston. Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for the A’s, who have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16. REDS 6, CARDINALS 1: Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division. RAYS 1, TIGERS 0 (13): Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to give the Tampa Bay a win over Detroit. Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Six Tigers hitters struck out at least three times. METS 4, ROYALS 1: Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put New York ahead with a two-run single in the seventh inning in a win over Kansas City. RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0: Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and Boston beat Baltimore for its fourth straight victory. PADRES 5, PHILLIES 3:Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and San Diego cooled off Philadelphia.Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk. BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3: Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive homers off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the sixth inning, the faulty bullpen redeemed itself for a change, and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
More than 1,000 gathered to celebrate the life of a man shot to death outside a Winston-Salem restaurant
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
-
Armed men rob store in Winston-Salem, fire shots into the air as employees follow them
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.