Texas State 85
Appalachian State 68
Why the Mountaineers lost
Appalachian State could not find an answer to third-seeded Texas State’s explosive offense in the second round of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Bobcats led 40-26 after the first half and shot over 60 percent from the field in the period. Nijal Pearson and Isiah Small had 23 points apiece. Texas State led the entire game and outrebounded App State 31-25. This was their first meeting in a Sun Belt Tournament.
Stars
Appalachian State: Justin Forrest 21 points, 3-6 3PT; Isaac Johnson 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Texas State: Isiah Small 23 points, 9-11 FG, 9 rebounds; Nijal Pearson 23 points, 5 assists.
Up next
Texas State: vs. South Alabama, Saturday 3 p.m.
