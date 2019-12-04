Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy)

A bicyclist who was killed in a crash in Rockingham County on Tuesday evening did not have brakes, according to WGHP/FOX8.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the Sharp and Gold Hill roads, the Highway Patrol told the news station.

A 50-year-old man on a bicycle was headed down Sharp Road and a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed south on Gold Hill Road.

The bicycle and the Tahoe collided at the intersection.

Troopers said the bicyclist did not have brakes and was unable to stop in time.

No charges are pending against the driver of the Tahoe.

