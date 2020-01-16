Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
2. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
4. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Treason” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “Hunter Killer” by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)
12. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
13. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
14. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
15. “Blue Moon’’ by Lee Child (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “You Were Born for This” by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)
2. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
3. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
5. “Ultimate Veg” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)
6. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama,’’ (Clarkson Potter)
9. “Martha Stewart’s Organizing” by Martha Stewart (HMH)
10. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)
11. “The Self-Care Solution” by Jennifer Ashton (William Morrow)
12. “Fix It with Food” by Michael Symon (Clarkson Potter)
13. “Successful Aging” by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton)
14. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks’’ by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
15. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)
Paperback
1. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)
3. “The First Lady” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell )
5. “The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr (Mira)
6. “Preacher’s Frenzy” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
8. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
9. “Hired Guns” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “The 13-Minute Murder’’ by James Patterson (Vision)
11. “Running Scared’’ by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
12. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
13. “The Hear of Hill Country” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
14. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
15. “Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man’’ by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
