A recap of North Carolina women’s basketball win over Virginia:

Site

Carmichael Arena

Why the Tar Heels won

Virginia’s rough start was too much to overcome, despite a strong showing in the second half.

Tar Heels center Janelle Bailey psoted a double-double and was too much for the Virginia bigs.

Stars

Virginia: Dominique Toussaint 16 points; Joeclyn Willoughby 15 points.

UNC: Janelle Bailey 23 points, 17 rebounds; Madinah Muhammad 17 points.

Records

Virginia: 8-13, (3-7)

UNC: 15-6, (6-4)

