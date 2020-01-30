A recap of North Carolina women’s basketball win over Virginia:
Site
Carmichael Arena
Why the Tar Heels won
Virginia’s rough start was too much to overcome, despite a strong showing in the second half.
Tar Heels center Janelle Bailey psoted a double-double and was too much for the Virginia bigs.
Stars
Virginia: Dominique Toussaint 16 points; Joeclyn Willoughby 15 points.
UNC: Janelle Bailey 23 points, 17 rebounds; Madinah Muhammad 17 points.
Records
Virginia: 8-13, (3-7)
UNC: 15-6, (6-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.