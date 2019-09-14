BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 1: Ronald Acuña Jr. ignited a four-run rally with the go-ahead, two-run double as NL East- leading Atlanta clinched a playoff berth with a victory over Washington. Acuña Jr.’s double down the left-field line off of Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney added fuel to a dramatic seventh inning for the Braves (93-57), who reduced their magic number to four to clinch their 19th division title. The win eliminated the Phillies from winning the NL East. CUBS 14, PIRATES 1: Kris Bryant and rookie Nico Hoerner each homered among three hits, and Chicago went deep four times to set a club record for single-season home runs with 237 as they pounded Pittsburgh. Ben Zobrist and Victor Caratini added solo shots for the Cubs. TWINS 2, INDIANS 0: Five pitchers combined to stop Cleveland’s offense, and Minnesota widened its lead in the AL Central in the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. YANKEES 13, BLUE JAYS 3: James Paxton pitched five innings to win his ninth straight start, Brett Gardner homered twice and drove in five runs, and New York hit five homers in a rout of Toronto. Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees, going back-to-back off right-hander Brock Stewart in the fifth, as the AL East leaders won for the 14th time in 19 games. METS 3, DODGERS 0: Rajai Davis hit a three-run double off Julio Urías with two outs in the eighth inning after a brilliant pitchers’ duel between Jacob deGrom and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and New York beat Los Angeles to maintain its slim wild-card hopes. The Mets’ DeGrom and Ryu both pitched shutout ball for seven innings and neither walked a batter in a game in which each team got just three hits. TIGERS 8, ORIOLES 4: Victor Reyes hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and John Hicks had the game-winning grand slam in the 12th to lift Detroit to a victory over Baltimore. The loss gave Baltimore its second straight 100-loss season after the Orioles finished 47-115 a year ago. BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2: Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal homered to help Milwaukee beat St. Louis. Milwaukee moved four games behind St. Louis for the National League Central lead. The Brewers remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot. RED SOX 2, PHILLIES 1: Pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning lifted Boston over Philadelphia.Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez had a season-high 12 strikeouts for the defending World Series champions, who entered the night 10 games out of a postseason berth.
