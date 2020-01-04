Appalachian State’s women’s basketball team lost a road game to Troy 84-55 on Saturday.

Why the Mountaineers lost: The Mountaineers were dominated on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 55-35 to the Trojans. App State also struggled to score points efficiently, shooting only 35% for the game.

The big play: As the first-half clock wound down, Troy’s Emely Rosario hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to extend the Troy lead to 8 points at the half. That set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Trojans outscored the Mountaineers by 20 points in the ensuing quarter.

Stars

App State: Ashley Polacek, 22 points, 3-for-8 3PT; Pre Stanley, 12 points.

Troy: Jasmine Robinson 15 points, 3-of-6 3PT; Tiyah Johnson 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.

Notable

The Mountaineers averaged 19 turnovers per game over their past four meetings against Troy, but the did a better job of taking care of the ball Saturday, limiting themselves to 13 turnovers.

Records

App State: 3-10 (0-2 Sun Belt)

Troy: 11-2 (2-0 Sun Belt)

Up next

App State: vs UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Troy: at LA-Monroe, 7 p.m. Wednesday

