Site
First National Bank Arena (Jonesboro, AR)
Why the Mountaineers won
When you’re hot, you’re hot. Appalachian State found their rhythm early on the offensive end and never looked back.
Collectively, the Mountaineers shot at a 50% clip from the field and also hit 8/17 from downtown (47%).
The Mountaineers were paced by starting guard Justin Forrest, leading the way with 26 points on the night.
Forrest isn’t known for his three-point shooting ability, but he laid that to rest draining 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.
He leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.
Stars
App State: Justin Forrest 26 points (7-15 FG); Hunter Seacat 13 points, 10 rebounds; Adrian Delph 12 points; O’Showen Williams 9 points, 4 rebounds.
Arkansas State: Caleb Fields 14 points; Malik Brevard 10 points, 7 rebounds; Jerry Johnson 10 points; Melo Eggleston 7 points.
Records
App State: 12-10, (6-5).
Arkansas State: 15-8, (7-5).
Up next
Appalachian State: At Little Rock, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Arkansas State: vs Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m. Saturday
Women pick up dominating home win
Earlier in the evening, the App State women picked up a 63-37 victory at home over Georgia State (4-15, 1-7).
Pre Stanley led the Mountaineers in scoring with 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting.
Georgia State was stymied on the offensive end, being held to 25% shooting.
Other key performers
Hailee McDonald 10 points, 7 rebounds; Ashley Polacek 8 points, 4 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 6 points, 8 rebounds;
The women are back in action this Saturday at 2 p.m. as they play host to Georgia Southern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.