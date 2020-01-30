Site

First National Bank Arena (Jonesboro, AR)

Why the Mountaineers won

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Appalachian State found their rhythm early on the offensive end and never looked back.

Collectively, the Mountaineers shot at a 50% clip from the field and also hit 8/17 from downtown (47%).

The Mountaineers were paced by starting guard Justin Forrest, leading the way with 26 points on the night.

Forrest isn’t known for his three-point shooting ability, but he laid that to rest draining 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

He leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.

Stars

App State: Justin Forrest 26 points (7-15 FG); Hunter Seacat 13 points, 10 rebounds; Adrian Delph 12 points; O’Showen Williams 9 points, 4 rebounds.

Arkansas State: Caleb Fields 14 points; Malik Brevard 10 points, 7 rebounds; Jerry Johnson 10 points; Melo Eggleston 7 points.

Records

App State: 12-10, (6-5).

Arkansas State: 15-8, (7-5).

Up next

Appalachian State: At Little Rock, 3 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas State: vs Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m. Saturday

Women pick up dominating home win

Earlier in the evening, the App State women picked up a 63-37 victory at home over Georgia State (4-15, 1-7).

Pre Stanley led the Mountaineers in scoring with 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

Georgia State was stymied on the offensive end, being held to 25% shooting.

Other key performers

Hailee McDonald 10 points, 7 rebounds; Ashley Polacek 8 points, 4 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 6 points, 8 rebounds;

The women are back in action this Saturday at 2 p.m. as they play host to Georgia Southern.

Load comments