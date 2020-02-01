Men
Little Rock 93
Appalachian State 86
Why the Mountaineers lost
Despite pouring it in at a record pace on offense, defense was the issue for App State, allowing a season-high 93 points to Little Rock. The Trojans knocked down 13 3-pointers in the game and shot 61% from the field.
Stars
App State: Justin Forrest 23 points, 8-of-11 FG; O’Showen Williams 18 points, 3 rebounds. Little Rock: Ben Coupet Jr. 23 points, 9-of-13 FG; Markquis Nowell 17 points, 13 assists.
Records
App State: 12-11, 6-6 Sun Belt
Little Rock: 17-7, 11-2 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs UT Arlington, 7 p.m. Thursday
Little Rock: vs Arkansas St.,
2 p.m. Saturday.
Women
Appalachian State 83 Georgia Southern 75
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers canned 12 3-pointers on Saturday and shot 54.5% from long-range, both a season high. App State took control of the game in the third quarter, winning it by ten points.
Stars
App State: Ashley Polacek 18 points, 6 rebounds. Georgia Southern: Tatum Barber 19 points, 8 rebounds.
Records
App State: 6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt
Ga. Southern: 6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at UT Arlington, 8 p.m. Thursday
Georgia Southern: vs Little Rock, 2 p.m. Saturday
