Score
Louisiana 81
Appalachian State 73
Why the Mountaineers lost
The Mountaineers led Louisiana by seven going into halftime, but the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns outscored Appalachian State 42-27 in the second half where Louisiana freshman Mylik Wilson scored 21 of his game-high 30 points. The visitors crashed the glass harder, corralling 40 rebounds to Appalachian State’s 31. Wilson also recorded five steals in the contest. He has totaled 39 steals on the season, which ranks third in the Sun Belt conference. The Mountaineers committed 17 team turnovers. Jalen Johnson, who came into the game as the lead scorer for Louisiana, tallied a double-double.
Stars
Louisiana: Mylik Wilson 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Jalen Johnson 13 points, 10 rebounds.
App State: Justin Forrest 21 points, 4 assists; Adrian Delph 14 points, 4 rebounds.
Records
Louisiana: 7-9, 2-3 Sun Belt.
App State: 9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt.
Up next
Louisiana: at Georgia State, Thursday 7 p.m.
App State: at UT Arlington, Thursday 8 p.m.
