SEATTLE — Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus escalated Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.
All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home near Seattle. The number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, scattered across at least 15 states.
“What is happening now in the United States may be the beginning of what is happening abroad,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noting that in China, where the outbreak began, older and sicker people are about twice as likely to become seriously ill.
The Food and Drug and Administration sought to ease a shortage of face masks by giving health care workers the OK to use an industrial type of respirator mask.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill expressed skepticism about U.S. health officials’ claims that testing for the new virus should be widely available soon. CDC test kits delivered in January proved faulty. Authorities have said labs across the country should have the capacity to run as many as 1 million tests by the end of the week.
Deaths in Italy surged to 79, making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China. Twenty-three members of Iran’s Parliament and the head of the country’s emergency services were infected.
Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. The number of countries hit by the virus exceeded 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.
