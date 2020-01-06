RALEIGH — Thousands of formerly confidential documents and emails that influenced the outcome of a partisan gerrymandering lawsuit have been made public. A judge has yet to decide whether others should stay confidential.
The documents and emails belonging to the late Thomas Hofeller were placed on a website over the weekend by his daughter, Stephanie Hofeller. Hofeller said she first discovered them while visiting her parents’ home in Raleigh shortly after her father’s death in August 2018.
Stephanie Hofeller was estranged both personally and politically from her father at the time of his death and was critical of his work. Last year, she contacted lawyers for the nonprofit organization Common Cause North Carolina to tell them about the documents.
The group, along with state Democrats, subpoenaed the files for use in a lawsuit that accused Republican lawmakers of illegal racial and partisan gerrymandering of state legislative districts.
A very small number of the documents were used by the lawyers; a state court put the rest under a confidentiality order. A Wake County judge ruled in November that more than 100,000 of the documents were no longer subject to the order because they were Thomas Hofeller’s individual work.
Attorneys, including one representing Hofeller’s business partner, are still fighting over which of the remaining files should stay secret. But Stephanie Hofeller, who was not subject to the order because she isn’t a party in the lawsuit, signaled weeks ago that she would be making many of the documents she obtained public.
“They belong to everybody, as they are evidence that concern The People,” she wrote in a statement on the website.
Thomas Hofeller had a nearly 50-year career in redistricting and had worked extensively over the past decade on North Carolina maps that helped retain GOP majorities in the General Assembly. Court rulings last year struck down dozens of those districts.
The documents Stephanie Hofeller retrieved also revealed his role in the Trump administration’s efforts to include a citizenship question on 2020 census forms. Courts also blocked the citizenship question for the census.
