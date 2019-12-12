RALEIGH — A national civil rights group has warned the leaders of the University of North Carolina that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement involving a statue of a Confederate soldier that protesters toppled last year at the system’s flagship campus.
In a letter sent to the attorney who represented the UNC Board of Governors, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law urged the board “to take all necessary action to meet (its) fiduciary obligations to protect UNC’s interest and to recover the 2.5 million dollars to be paid to support a white supremacist organization whose values are antithetical to UNC’s mission.”
The letter was sent Wednesday, two days before the board holds its regularly scheduled meeting via conference call.
It doesn’t identify anyone who might be plaintiffs in a lawsuit, although it clearly lays out a case to sue.
Last month, UNC announced that the statue known as Silent Sam would be given to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Under the agreement, university officials are to create a $2.5 million private fund for expenses related to preserving the monument or potentially building a facility to house it.
Officials have said that no state money will be used.
Department of Justice attorneys had no role in negotiating the agreement, a department spokeswoman said.
But the letter from the Lawyers’ Committee says the interim chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill, Kevin Guskiewicz, wrote earlier this month that the settlement agreement was “reviewed and authorized by the Attorney General.”
