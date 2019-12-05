WAKE FOREST — A second North Carolina town has canceled its Christmas parade over concerns about possible protests of a float celebrating the Confederacy.

Leaders in Wake Forest had said last week that the town’s parade would go on and include the Sons & Daughters of the Confederacy despite a planned demonstration. That decision changed once police learned that the number of expected protesters had grown from 10 to 200 people, Police Chief Jeff Leonard said in a statement released Wednesday.

The entire parade has now been canceled for safety reasons. This would have been the 72nd year of the parade, news outlets reported.

The town of Garner also canceled its Christmas parade this year over fears that a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans would be “targeted for disruption.”

