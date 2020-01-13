RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly returns to Raleigh briefly on Tuesday with a short to-do list, topped by another Republican attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the budget more than six months ago.
Senate GOP leaders announced on Monday they’ll again put a budget veto override on their floor debate calendar.
Republicans only need one Democrat in the chamber to vote to override or two Democrats to be absent to get the necessary supermajority. Neither occurred last fall when Senate Republicans threatened similar votes, and there’s little to indicate the political math has become any easier for the GOP.
While the House rammed through a successful override in September at a moment when dozens of Democrats were absent, the inability of GOP legislators to complete the override and enact their preferred budget became the symbol of the 2019 session.
Still, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger keeps trying to pitch the positives for Democrats to turn their backs on Cooper, arguing it’ll be the only way for teachers to get significant raises this school year. The vetoed budget also includes money for school construction and local pork projects.
“Democrats have a choice to make. If they want us to have the state move forward with the construction projects that are in the budget, with the teacher pay raise that’s in the budget, they can,” Berger told The Associated Press in an interview. “Tell us that they’re prepared to vote for the override.”
But Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Raleigh said he’s “pretty confident” the chamber’s Democrats will remain united with Cooper, even as a new Democrat gets sworn in Tuesday. Durham County Democrats chose retired 20-term state Rep. Mickey Michaux to fill the term vacated by Sen. Floyd McKissick, who resigned last week to serve at the state Utilities Commission.
After Tuesday, legislators aren’t likely to meet until April, when the chief activity of the “short session” will be to draw up and approve spending alterations for the fiscal year starting July 1.
