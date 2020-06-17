RALEIGH — The Republican-controlled General Assembly could be heading toward another power struggle with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over appointments, this time over the composition of the North Carolina Board of Transportation.
Three Senate committees on Wednesday approved a Department of Transportation oversight measure that would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the board, giving it instead to the House speaker and Senate leader. The governor currently appoints all 19 voting members — one from each of the 14 DOT regions and five considered at-large. A sixth at-large position would be added.
The first two years of Cooper’s gubernatorial term were marked by repeated litigation against the GOP-dominated legislature, which passed several laws eroding his powers, including appointments to the State Board of Elections.
The provisions in the measure are designed to rein in a department that was criticized in a recent state audit for $740 million in overspending last year. Combined with a $370 million drop in projected revenues due to the COVID-19 economic downturn and DOT this spring stopped awarding new construction contracts and required its 9,300 employees to take furloughs.
The measure directs spending cuts for the next fiscal year to close an anticipated shortfall, locates additional borrowing capacity to spend on current road projects and prevents the state gasoline tax from falling as expected in January.
But it also directs DOT to come up with a comprehensive cash-spending plan, creates a new position within Cooper’s state budget office to scrutinize the agency and orders annual performance audits.
Cooper would still appoint the 14 regional members under the bill. Appointees to the reconstituted 20-member board would have to have professional backgrounds in transportation, budgeting, accounting or finance.
“Our goal is to put more eyes on the problem,” said Sen. Jim Davis, a Macon County Republican shepherding the bill. “We just think (the) more eyes are on this problem, the less likely that we’re going to spend three-quarters of a billion dollars over our budget.”
“I agree that the Department of Transportation ... needs emergency funding,” Cooper wrote on Tuesday to top legislative budget-writers. “But pairing needed funding for DOT to restart contracts with a power grab on the Board of Transportation is deeply concerning.”
