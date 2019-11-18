Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT... OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS, PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT. REDUCED VISIBILITY OF ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS CAN RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES. IF THE DENSE FOG PERSISTS, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MAY BE NEEDED.