Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek (left) and Brent Jackson review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh. North Carolina’s congressional map is being challenged again on accusations that Republican lawmakers fashioned districts to maximize GOP seats. Democratic and independent voters sued on Friday in state court, alleging extreme partisanship in how the 13 districts were drawn.