CHARLOTTE — A fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars, police said Wednesday.
Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died Tuesday while hospitalized after being shot Monday at an impromptu block party in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
Police also clarified Wednesday that one of the four victims killed at the scene died after being hit by a car. Police had previously said she died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Six others were wounded by gunfire and at least four more were hit by vehicles apparently fleeing the scene, according to police.
Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a Wednesday news conference that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene.
Smith also said Wednesday that a female victim, identified in a news release as 29-year-old Kelly Miller, died after being run over by a car and wasn’t shot.
