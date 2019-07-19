A man walks past a student activities and notices board on the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Soon students in Berkeley will have to pledge to "collegiate Greek system residences" instead of sororities or fraternities and city workers will have to refer to manholes as "maintenance holes." Berkeley leaders voted unanimously this week to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the city code with gender-neutral terms. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)