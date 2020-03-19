NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes.

The academy announced Thursday that in place of their postponed awards show on April 5, “ACM Presents: Our Country” will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from country artists.

Performers have not yet been announced for the 8 p.m. Eastern special, which will also feature clips from previous ACM awards shows. The ACM Awards, which was scheduled to be held live in Las Vegas, was postponed to September at a date and venue to be announced.

Tags

Load comments