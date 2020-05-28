WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell last week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan tumbled to 3.15% from 3.24% last week.
It was the lowest level since since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stoo at 3.99%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.62% from 2.70% last week.
Spurred by the fall in borrowing rates, demand for home purchases by prospective buyers has rebounded from a decline of 35% in mid-April to an 8% increase as of last week, Freddie economists noted.
April saw a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, reflecting the economic damage from the virus that shut down wide swaths of business and social life.
Pending home sales plunged 21.8% from March, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. The normally busy spring homebuying season has been upended. At the same time, home prices have been rising.
Bleak economic data, meanwhile, continues to pour in. A government report Thursday showed that the U.S. economy shrank at an even faster pace in the first three months of the year than initially estimated.
Economists expect a far worse outcome in the current April-June quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.