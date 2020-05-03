For years I have told myself, clients and readers of this column that successful market timing is nearly impossible. To make it work successfully, you must make two difficult correct decisions: Sell when stock valuation is high, and then, buy back in when you are convinced that stock prices are near their low.
Yet, for the first time ever, I went against my more than 30 years of opposing market timing when on Feb. 27 I mistakenly sold all my positions in my largest IRA. The sales totaled about 50% of the value of Sue’s and my stock portfolios. (Of course, we never attempt market timing for clients at Woodard & Company.)
Why did I panic? I can offer three reasons:
We were leaving March 2 for a 12-day Panama Canal cruise starting in Costa Rica
- . (I never trade stocks during an out-of-country vacation.)
- The market was selling off, after reaching its all–time high Feb. 20, as the COVID-19 threat became ever more ominous.
- I had big 2019 gains in my largest IRA that I didn’t want to lose and I could sell inside my IRA without paying any taxes on my gains.
Yet, none of the above justifications are valid for taking a meat-clever approach when I sold every position in my IRA. The stock sales included Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). All three hit all-time highs last month. Luckily, Sue and I also owned a large amount of Amazon and Shopify in our taxable account that was left untouched. (Despite the IRA sells, Shopify and Amazon are still our two largest holdings.)
Given that the S&P 500 dropped 12.5% in March, astute readers are probably wondering why I’m so unhappy. When stocks hit their 2020 low March 23, they had plunged 34% in five weeks from their all-time high Feb. 20. It was a perfect opportunity to buy, but of course, I thought the market would keep going down so I continued to sit on all my cash.
I was dead wrong! The rally March 24-26 set a three-day record when stocks rose 21% while half my portfolio sat idle. Last month. the S&P 500 rose another 13%, the best month since January 1991! However, the S&P still ended April down 10% for the year, but the tech-heavy NASDAQ has lost only 1% in 2019.
Over the years, I have often told clients that I would be more upset If I had money sitting idle when the market was going up than I would be if I were fully invested during a market downturn. Now, for the first time ever, I have faced a terribly difficult decision over the past five weeks — deciding when to invest my significant cash amount back into stocks.
In my last column, I suggested to readers that they put 25% of their cash back into stocks over the next four weeks. My current strategy is to invest on the second day of two down days in a row. I did invest week before last, but we still have more than one-third of our portfolio languishing in cash. Why am I so gung-ho to be once again 100% invested despite the high COVID-19 death rate and unemployment numbers approaching 30 million?
Stocks are bought because investors are typically looking ahead six months to a year (or even longer) in anticipation of what they hope will be improved future sales and earnings. Certainly, the best time to buy is always during market declines and recessions when prices are low and investors are the most pessimistic. Stock-market history proves that returns are terrific after market sell-offs.
Since September 1929, there have been 21 S&P 500 bear-market declines of 20% or more, about one every 4.3 years. The worst ever took place during the Great Depression from April 1930 to a June 1932 low when so many banks failed — sending stocks plunging 83%. (Today, banks are well-capitalized and have far more high-quality loans than they did during the 2007–09 bear market.)
The second-worst stock plunge in 90 years is one we all lived through. Stocks fell 57% from October 2007 to March 2009 as the real-estate bubble burst. Its 929-day span was the longest bear-market ever, exceeding the previous 783-day mark set in 1930-32.
Our 33-day bear market this year was by far the fastest 20% or more decline ever. Its 34% drop in only five weeks, from Feb. 20 to March 23, almost matched the exact median average of a 33 percent loss for all 21 bear markets.
So, Hungerford, enough bad news — tell us what happened after the 21 bear markets bottomed. The numbers are exceptionally good, convincing me that we must get fully invested once again, even though I’m not currently very optimistic that our recent market rally can continue.
After the 21 bear markets that we have had since 1929 hit their low, their median average gains are a terrific 24% for six months. 34% for one year and 57% for two years. The numerical average increase for all 21 bull markets (up 20% or more) is 137% over an average span of 1292 days. (We ended April with the S&P 500 at 2912, a nice 30% rally since its March 23 closing low of 2237.)
The gains from a big stock market rally as the economy crawls back to more normalcy should exceed the averages outlined above, given the incredible amount of money creation by our lawmakers and the Federal Reserve — more than $4.5 trillion. (A trillion is one million million!) The Fed balance sheet reached $5.45 trillion April 22, up from $3.85 trillion Feb. 26.
On April 24, Congress passed another virus-relief bill, totaling $484 billion. It provided $310 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, for small businesses after the first $350 million for PPP from earlier legislation was allocated inunder two weeks last month.
Uncle Sam’s four new laws in just two months has created $3 trillion to fight the current recession. It certainly appears that Congress will provide even more economic help, especially grants for state expenditures, as new demands for additional spending are coming from many U.S. senators and representatives and state and local government officials. (Of course, not one dollar of federal borrowing will ever be paid back when the pandemic is over.)
My strategy is to keep looking for opportunities on days the market is down to get fully invested by the end of this month. I am hereby making a solemn vow to my readers, my wife and myself that “I will never ever try to do market timing again!”
(Note: My last column stated that if you took a required minimum distribution for 2020 from an IRA it must be paid back within 60 days to avoid any taxes. The 60-day limit has been changed for this year only. One RMD taken Feb. 1 or after may be paid back as late as July 15.)
