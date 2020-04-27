GREENSBORO — Even with schools closed and a possible situation of all dressed up with nowhere to go, many Guilford County Schools seniors are still going through the process of picking up their caps and gowns.
All this week and a couple of days next week, Guilford County high schools are handing out the graduates’ ensembles at the schools.
Southeast High School senior Michael Dunn was among students and family members who waited in a line of cars in the school’s parking lot on Monday for a drive-thru graduation garb hand-off.
“I was hoping everything would get fine, like get back to the way it was before, but it doesn’t look like it,” he said.
Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said the district has not yet decided how graduation ceremonies will be handled. He thought it was unlikely that graduates would take the traditional walk across the stage in a month or so, as originally planned.
As district leaders consider the options, he said, they are trying to find out from the seniors what they might like to see for graduation. Leaders plan to hold conversations with the various high school student body presidents to help with the decision.
Once they got through the cap-and-gown handoff, seniors could pull forward for a special photo opportunity. Principal Mark Seagraves and office support staffer Melissa Shore held up a giant decorated picture frame at the car window of each willing senior while sophomore Elizabeth Carmichael snapped their photos.
Other staff members held signs and cheered for the seniors as they came through.
Some parents, who came by themselves to grab the gear, took photos or videos of the celebration to show their children.
Dunn said he hopes the schools will do something later on for the seniors. If he doesn’t get to walk, he said, he’d probably just give his cap and gown to his mother to hang up.
As he headed back to his car, he took a moment to greet classmate Marcus Patterson.
Patterson said he doesn’t think the chances are good of having a live ceremony in front of friends and family like he’d been hoping. But he thought it was cool to see a couple friends at the cap-and-gown drive-thru on Monday.
“I’m used to seeing them every single day,” he said. “We can’t have as many memories as we used to.”
