winston-salem — The Wake Forest women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win in ACC play by beating Virginia 62-56 on Thursday night.
The Demon Deacons continued their run of defending their home court by getting 20-point games from Gina Conti, who had 21, and Ivana Raca, who scored 20, for their fifth straight win at Joel Coliseum.
Wake Forest’s defense on ACC Freshman of the Week Shemera Williams was a key in the game, holding her to 11 points on 12 field-goal attempts. ACC Player of the Week Jocelyn Willoughby scored 20 points for the Cavaliers but did so on 17 field-goal attempts.
Wake Forest overcame 20 turnovers and only 39% shooting from the field to secure the win. It also led by as many as 16 points, before letting the lead be whittled down to as little as 3 points in the fourth quarter.
But it was the Deacons’ free-throw shooting that pushed them over the top, knocking down 16-of-17, including 8 of 9 in the final 1:37 of the game to salt it away.
Wake Forest’s win over the Cavaliers gives it back-to-back wins over Virginia for the first time in program history.
Up next, the Deacons will travel to take on in-state rival and top-10 opponent N.C. State on Sunday.
Wake Forest hopes to repeat history by knocking off a top-15 Wolfpack team on the road, something it did back in 2017.
ARKANSAS STATE 76, APPALACHIAN STATE 58: The App State women’s basketball team stumbled out of the gates against Arkansas State on Thursday and never recovered.
Nicola Mathews led the Mountaineers in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. She was the only Mountaineer to score in double figures.
The Red Wolves jumped all over the Mountaineers out of the gate, winning the first quarter 28-15. They made six 3-pointers in the quarter and shot 61% from the field overall to build an early cushion.
For the game, App State allowed the Red Wolves to shoot 54% from the field, including 58% from the 3-point line on 19 attempts.
On top of that, the Mountaineers were held scoreless over the last 4:27 of the game.
The Red Wolves were led in scoring by Peyton Martin, who had 20 points, plus five rebounds.
App State’s leading scorer, Pre Stanley, was held to 6 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Mountaineers’ two leading scorers were held to a combined 14 points.
Up next, App State will host Coastal Carolina on Saturday in hopes of picking up its second Sun Belt Conference win of the season.
N.C. STATE 68, FLORIDA STATE 51: Ninth-ranked N.C. State secured a big home victory in ACC play Thursday, defeating No. 13 Florida State.
The Wolfpack were led by Elissa Cunane, who scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds, good for her 10th double-double of the season.
Cunane entered the game ranked eighth in the nation in double-doubles.
Four Wolfpack players scored in double digits, including Jakia Brown-Turner, with 18 points.
The Pack used a 15-2 run during the second quarter to create some breathing room, building a lead of 15 at the half.
The 21 points the Pack allowed at the half was the lowest single-half point total of the season.
Defense was the calling card for N.C. State, holding the Seminoles to 36% shooting from the field and 18% shooting from 3-point range on 22 attempts.
The ninth-ranked Pack, whose lone loss came against UNC last week, will host Wake Forest on Sunday.
NORTH CAROLINA 78, MIAMI 58: North Carolina bounced back after losing to Florida State on Sunday by romping past Miami on Thursday night.
Janelle Bailey controlled the game for the Tar Heels, scoring 28 points to lead all scorers, including hitting 10 of 11 free throws. She also had 15 rebounds.
North Carolina forced the Hurricanes to commit 19 turnovers and turned that into 21 points.
The win was big for the Tar Heels, as it snapped a four-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.
It was also the program’s first home win over Miami since 2012.
