COVID-19 Stadium Lights to Honor Class of 2020 (copy)

The Mount Tabor football stadium is lit 8:20 for 20 minutes to honor the class of 2020 on Monday night, Apr. 20, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200421w_spt_lights

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal
