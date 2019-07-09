City may go slower on Dixie Classic name change
Local News

City may go slower on Dixie Classic name change

  • By Wesley Young Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem officials are taking a longer path toward possibly changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, with the cancellation of a couple of meetings this month that were originally designed to get a potential new name before the Winston-Salem City Council in August.

Photos & Video

Latest Local Offers

CAREGIVER

CAREGIVER SERVICES Available day/night for elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News